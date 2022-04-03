Logo
Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown weighs
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

03 Apr 2022 12:20AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 12:41AM)
Tesla on Saturday (Apr 2) reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter, but its production fell from the previous quarter as supply chain disruptions and a China plant suspension weighed.

"This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy," CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles in the quarter, a slight increase from the previous quarter, and up 68per cent from a year earlier. Wall Street had expected deliveries of 308,836 cars, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla produced 305,407 vehicles during the January to March period, from 305,840 the previous quarter.

Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker boosted sales, navigating the pandemic and supply chain disruptions better than rivals and with its new factory in Shanghai in China driving growth.

But a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China has forced Tesla to suspend production temporarily at its factory in Shanghai as the city locks down to tests residents for the disease.

Tesla said it sold a total of 295,324 Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles, while it delivered 14,724 Model S luxury sedans and Model X premium SUVs.

Source: Reuters

