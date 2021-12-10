Logo
Tesla's Musk says he is 'thinking of' quitting his jobs
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, Jun 13, 2019. (File photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

10 Dec 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 03:13PM)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday (Dec 9).

"Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip start-up Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years".

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep seven days a week. Pretty intense."

Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in the electric car-maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly US$12 billion since.

Source: Reuters/dv

