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Tesla to expand Cybertruck production in bid to fill orders before dismantling line next year
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Tesla to expand Cybertruck production in bid to fill orders before dismantling line next year

Tesla to expand Cybertruck production in bid to fill orders before dismantling line next year
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Cybertruck sits in the parking lot of a Tesla facility in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Tesla to expand Cybertruck production in bid to fill orders before dismantling line next year
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Cybertrucks are parked outside of a SpaceX installation in Starbase, Texas, U.S., April 21, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
08 Nov 2026 02:38AM
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Nov 7 : Tesla will add an extra production shift to try to complete outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the line next year for a planned expansion of Cybercab production, CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday.

"The Cybertruck order backlog is currently far more than Tesla can make before dismantling the line for Cybercab expansion around June/July next year," Musk said in a post on X.

Source: Reuters
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