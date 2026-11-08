Tesla to expand Cybertruck production in bid to fill orders before dismantling line next year
Nov 7 : Tesla will add an extra production shift to try to complete outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the line next year for a planned expansion of Cybercab production, CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday.
"The Cybertruck order backlog is currently far more than Tesla can make before dismantling the line for Cybercab expansion around June/July next year," Musk said in a post on X.
Source: Reuters
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