Logo
Logo

Business

Tesla expands robotaxi service to Orlando, Tampa ahead of earnings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Tesla expands robotaxi service to Orlando, Tampa ahead of earnings

Tesla expands robotaxi service to Orlando, Tampa ahead of earnings

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla robotaxi drives on the street along South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez/File Photo

21 Jul 2026 09:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 21 : Tesla on Tuesday expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa, as the electric-vehicle maker races to prove that it can scale its autonomous ride-hailing business beyond its initial launch markets.

The move comes a day before Tesla reports second-quarter earnings, with Wall Street closely watching the progress on robotaxis, which underpin much of the company's valuation as CEO Elon Musk shifts focus toward artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and humanoid robots. 

Tesla launched its robotaxi service in Austin in June last year and expanded to Dallas and Houston earlier this year and Miami this month. The company has also been conducting supervised testing in California's San Francisco Bay Area.

Investors have questioned the pace of the rollout after Tesla missed several expansion targets. In response, Musk has said the company was deliberately taking a cautious approach, and that rigorous safety testing was the main constraint to faster deployment of the service.

Unlike rivals such as Alphabet-owned Waymo, which relies on lidar sensors, Tesla's robotaxi system uses cameras and AI-based software to navigate. Tesla plans to eventually deploy its purpose-built Cybercab vehicle, which does not have pedals or a steering wheel.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement