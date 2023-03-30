Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end

Tesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end

FILE PHOTO: Visitors check a Tesla Model 3 car at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

30 Mar 2023 01:47PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 01:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects to add missing letter in rear-wheel in first paragraph)

:Tesla Inc said on Wednesday a $7,500 tax credit in place since January will be reduced for its Model 3 rear-wheel drive by March 31, subject to guidance due this week from the U.S. Treasury Department on the sources of battery components.

The Treasury Department is due to issue guidance on sourcing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries by Friday that will impact the credit available for some EVs. The credit is in effect for deliveries taken before the updated guidance is issued.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the Treasury Department's guidance on the EV tax credit due March 31 would result in fewer vehicles getting full or partial credits.

Tesla added that only consumers buying the model for their own use in the U.S. could take advantage of the tax credit.

In early February, the Treasury said it would make more Tesla, Ford Motor, General Motors, and Volkswagen EVs eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits after it revised its vehicle classification definitions.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.