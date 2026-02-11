Tesla files complaint against union member for secretly recording works council meeting, memo shows

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 10 : Tesla has filed a criminal complaint against a member of Germany's IG Metall trade union for secretly recording a works council meeting that took place at its plant near Berlin on Tuesday, according to a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

Tesla confirmed the contents of the memo, which marks the latest low point in a fraught relationship between IG Metall and the U.S. electric vehicle maker.

An IG Metall representative was not immediately available for comment.

The external IG Metall member at the meeting had attended as a guest and then started recording with his computer, Andre Thierig, manager of Tesla's Gruenheide plant, said in the memo.

Tesla said that a works council meeting is a non-public event and that recording it constituted a criminal offence.