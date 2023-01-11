Logo
Business

Tesla files for US$776 million expansion of Texas gigafactory
Business

Tesla files for US$776 million expansion of Texas gigafactory

Tesla files for US$776 million expansion of Texas gigafactory

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Tesla logo on the hood of a car in Oslo, Norway November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Victoria Klesty

11 Jan 2023 05:22AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 06:16AM)
Tesla has applied to expand its gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with an investment totalling US$775.7 million, according to filings on the Texas state department of licensing's website on Monday and Tuesday.

The electric vehicle maker plans to add five new facilities, including a cell test lab and a unit named "Cathode", the filings showed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is expected to host its investor day on Mar 1 at the Austin facility and will likely disclose plans for expansion and capital allocation.

Source: Reuters

