Tesla files for US$776 million expansion of Texas gigafactory

Tesla has applied to expand its gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with an investment totalling US$775.7 million, according to filings on the Texas state department of licensing's website on Monday and Tuesday.

The electric vehicle maker plans to add five new facilities, including a cell test lab and a unit named "Cathode", the filings showed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is expected to host its investor day on Mar 1 at the Austin facility and will likely disclose plans for expansion and capital allocation.