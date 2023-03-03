Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla to get over $330 million in tax abatement from Nevada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla to get over $330 million in tax abatement from Nevada

Tesla to get over $330 million in tax abatement from Nevada

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Zurich, Switzerland July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

03 Mar 2023 04:58AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nevada on Thursday approved more than $330 million in tax abatement for electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc that is set to invest more than $3.6 billion in the state to expand its Gigafactory complex with two new factories.

Tesla said in January that one of the two new factories will mass produce its long-delayed semi-electric truck, and the other will make its new 4680 battery cell.

The cell plant would be able to make enough batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually, including 4680, which is key to Tesla meeting a goal of halving the manufacturing costs and ramping up battery production nearly 100-fold by 2030.

The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) board said on Thursday Tesla is required to create 3,000 jobs at an average hourly wage of $33.49.

The last time Tesla received tax breaks from Nevada was in 2014, when state Governor Brian Sandoval signed a package of bills to provide $1.3 billion in tax abatement and other incentives.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.