Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla to halt Shanghai factory production amid COVID curbs, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla to halt Shanghai factory production amid COVID curbs, Bloomberg News reports

Tesla to halt Shanghai factory production amid COVID curbs, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai, China May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

28 Mar 2022 01:23AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 01:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla Inc is planning to suspend production at its Shanghai factory for at least one day, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, as China's financial hub said it would go into a lockdown in two stages to conduct COVID-19 testing.

Tesla's production in the plant will be halted on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that the electric car maker hasn't yet informed workers if it would extend the suspension beyond Monday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Shanghai's municipal government said on Sunday that all firms and factories will suspend manufacturing or work remotely during the lockdown.

Earlier this month, Tesla had to halt production at the factory for two days as China tightened its COVID-19 restrictions. The company then said it was trying the best to keep production going at the factory.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us