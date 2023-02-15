Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla to halt some China production for upgrades - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla to halt some China production for upgrades - Bloomberg News

Tesla to halt some China production for upgrades - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Tesla logo on the hood of a car in Oslo, Norway Nov. 10, 2022. REUTERS/Victoria Klesty

15 Feb 2023 08:22PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 08:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla Inc will suspend some production until the end of February as the electric-vehicle maker upgrades the facility to make a refreshed version of the Model 3 compact sedan, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Tesla is developing a revamped version, codenamed "Highland", of the Model 3, which was first launched in 2017, Reuters reported in November.

Some workers will not be allowed on production lines from as soon as Sunday, the Bloomberg report said.

To spur demand, Tesla had cut prices across the globe in January, unleashing a price war.

Ford Motor Co reacted with its price cuts for its Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Group provided discounts for certain variants of the Air luxury sedan.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.