Tesla hiring over 1,000 workers to ramp up Semi truck production, Business Insider reports

Tesla is hiring more than a thousand new workers in Nevada as the electric vehicle maker looks to ramp up mass production of its much-delayed Semi trucks, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

On Monday, Tesla released a video on YouTube announcing that the first units of its electric trucks will begin production at the Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, by the end of 2025. The factory will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 units.

Tesla has been ramping up operations at its Nevada facility, onboarding new workers for training and tours in recent months, the report said.

Until recently, the Elon Musk-led company had assigned fewer than a hundred factory workers to the Semi truck program, including those at its California pilot line, the report added.

Tesla, which has been looking to build a truck-making business for years, had initially said it would have the Semi in production by 2019.

The company's website lists nearly 100 roles related to the development of the Semi, ranging from test and service technician positions to engineering and quality assurance roles.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.