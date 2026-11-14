Logo
Logo

Business

Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use

Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Cybercab driverless taxi waits at an intersection as it travels through downtown Austin, Texas, US, October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

14 Nov 2026 04:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, Nov 13 : Tesla said on Friday it was inviting select customers to buy the Cybercab for personal use, marking a push towards delivering fully designed autonomous vehicles to customers.

• Tesla posted the announcement on X with an image of the golden butterfly door two-seater, priced at $29,990 with an “Autonomy Subscription” of $299 a month.

• Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on X that the offering would be available nationwide as Tesla receives regulatory approval

• "The monthly fee is too high," Musk said, adding that it should match the cost of Tesla Full Self Driving and connectivity for other models, which is about $115 per month

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The EV maker aims to start selling its Cybercab robotaxis to the public by the end of this year, Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering, said last month

• The Cybercab will work unsupervised in all the same geo locations as the robotaxi, Tesla’s head of artificial intelligence, Ashok Elluswamy, said in a separate X post

• Tesla launched its unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June 2025, expanded the offering to Dallas and Houston in April 2026 and rolled it out in Miami in July 2026

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement