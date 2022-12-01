Tesla to issue software updates for 435,000 cars in China over marker light issue

SHANGHAI :Tesla Inc will issue software updates for more than 435,000 vehicles in China to fix an issue with side marker lights that could in extreme circumstances lead to a collision, a regulatory body said.

The fix, which counts as a recall, will be issued by an over-the-air update.

It covers 142,277 Model 3 cars and 292,855 Model Ys, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The electric vehicle giant also recalled more than 80,000 Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars last week in China for software and seat belt issues.

Separately, Tesla's retail sales in China nearly doubled in the Nov. 1 to Nov. 27 period from a year earlier, brokerage data showed, after the company cut prices for the Model 3 and Model Y and offered incentives.