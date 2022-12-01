Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla to issue software updates for 435,000 cars in China over marker light issue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla to issue software updates for 435,000 cars in China over marker light issue

Tesla to issue software updates for 435,000 cars in China over marker light issue

FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

01 Dec 2022 03:28PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 04:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :Tesla Inc will issue software updates for more than 435,000 vehicles in China to fix an issue with side marker lights that could in extreme circumstances lead to a collision, a regulatory body said.

The fix, which counts as a recall, will be issued by an over-the-air update.

It covers 142,277 Model 3 cars and 292,855 Model Ys, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The electric vehicle giant also recalled more than 80,000 Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars last week in China for software and seat belt issues.

Separately, Tesla's retail sales in China nearly doubled in the Nov. 1 to Nov. 27 period from a year earlier, brokerage data showed, after the company cut prices for the Model 3 and Model Y and offered incentives.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.