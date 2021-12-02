Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla launches electric quad bike in US for kids
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla launches electric quad bike in US for kids

Tesla launches electric quad bike in US for kids

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo

02 Dec 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 05:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla Inc has launched an electric quad bike for kids in the United States for US$1,900, two years after the electric-car maker introduced the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along with its pickup vehicle Cybertruck.

The four-wheel ATV - "Cyberquad for Kids" - is inspired by the Cybertruck model and will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks, according to the company website.

The bike, however, cannot be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico, Tesla said.

Musk had tweeted in 2019 that an electric ATV will arrive as an option for Tesla's much-anticipated and yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck, whose production has been facing challenges due to supply chain problems.

From launching an agave-based liquor "Tesla Tequila" to a humanoid robot prototype "Tesla Bot," the company has come up with multiple quirky products in the past.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us