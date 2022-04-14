Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla liable to Black former worker who alleged bias, but payout should be cut -judge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla liable to Black former worker who alleged bias, but payout should be cut -judge

Tesla liable to Black former worker who alleged bias, but payout should be cut -judge

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/

14 Apr 2022 08:40AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 09:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:A federal judge on Wednesday said Tesla Inc was liable to a Black elevator operator who said the electric car company ignored racial abuse at the factory where he worked, but reduced a nearly $137 million jury award to $15 million.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled after jurors last October found that Owen Diaz had been subjected to a hostile environment based on his race while working at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California.

In a 43-page decision, the judge said the evidence "amply supports" the jury's finding that Tesla was liable.

But he said the $6.9 million in compensatory damages that the jury awarded Diaz was "excessive" and should be reduced to $1.5 million, while the $130 million of punitive damages was "unconstitutionally large" and should be cut to $13.5 million.

Orrick gave Diaz 30 days to accept the $15 million award or seek a new trial on damages.

Tesla and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Diaz's lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Led by billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla faces similar claims in numerous lawsuits.

In one such case, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleged in February that Black workers at the Fremont plant endured constant harassment, but saw their complaints ignored.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Daniel Wiessner in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us