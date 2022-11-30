Logo
Business

Tesla market share could be dented by cheaper rival EVs: S&P Global Mobility
Tesla market share could be dented by cheaper rival EVs: S&P Global Mobility

Tesla market share could be dented by cheaper rival EVs: S&P Global Mobility

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla electric vehicle (EV) is seen through a charging point displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

30 Nov 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 12:23AM)
Tesla may be losing its tight grip on the electric car market, as rivals try to chip away at its market share with cheaper options.

With electric cars quickly gaining popularity among masses, models priced below US$50,000 are in big demand, an area where the world's most valuable automaker "does not yet truly compete", S&P Global Mobility said in a report on Tuesday.

The Model 3 compact sedan is the Elon Musk-led company's least expensive vehicle on sale, with a starting price of just under US$47,000.

"Tesla's position is changing as new, more affordable options arrive, offering equal or better technology and production build," the research firm said, adding that the company's ability to hold on to its market share will be challenged in the future.

Tesla's competition comes from models such as General Motors Co's Bolt and Bolt EUV, Hyundai Motor Co's Ioniq5, Kia's EV6, Volkswagen AG's ID.4 and Nissan's Leaf, the research firm said.

Musk has hinted at rolling out a lower-priced vehicle, although its production and delivery timeline is still unclear.

Reuters reported on Monday that Tesla was working on a revamped version of Model 3 as it aims to cut production costs and improve features of the five-year old electric sedan.

Source: Reuters

