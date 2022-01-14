Logo
Business

Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet
FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrency Dogecoin is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Jan 2022 02:44PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 03:18PM)
:Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website. (https://bit.ly/3GsETQ5)

Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

