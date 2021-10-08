Logo
Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California
FILE PHOTO: A row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
08 Oct 2021 06:44AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 07:09AM)
SAN FRANCISCO :Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.

Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholders' meeting at its car and battery factory complex in Austin, which is under construction.

Shareholders followed board guidance on several key questions, including re-electing Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch as board directors.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had recommended that Tesla investors not re-elect the two directors because of concerns about excessive compensation packages to non-executive board members.

Shareholders also voted against a stockholder proposal asking for a study into the impact of Tesla's use of mandatory arbitration on workplace harassment and discrimination.

The proposal, opposed by the board, was thrown into the spotlight after a Black former contract worker on Monday won a US$137 million jury award against Tesla over workplace racism.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Subrat Patnaik and Bhanvi Satija; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

