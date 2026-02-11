Tesla names Europe executive to head global sales, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 10 : Tesla has named its head of European operations, Joe Ward, to oversee the company's sales globally, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move follows the departure of Tesla's head of North American sales, Raj Jegannathan, marking the latest in a string of executive exits at the EV maker over the past couple of years.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ward joined Tesla as a logistics intern in 2010 and rose up the ranks to be named vice president for the EMEA region in 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Elon Musk-led EV maker's sales have been pressured by increasing competition, particularly from Chinese and legacy automakers offering lower-priced EVs and brand damage from the CEO's right-wing political stance.

The company reported its second consecutive drop in annual deliveries last month despite the EV maker's efforts to drum up demand with incentives.

Tesla is pivoting to focus on developing its full self-driving system, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, as it shifts away from being primarily a carmaker even though its core EV business brings most of the company's revenue.