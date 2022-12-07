Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models

Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla electric vehicle (EV) drives past a crossing in Shanghai, China March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

07 Dec 2022 01:07PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 01:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Tesla is offering a limited time discount of 6,000 yuan ($859.20) to Chinese buyers on some models from Wednesday through to the end of 2022, a company representative said on Wednesday.

This comes in addition to a previously announced 4,000 yuan insurance subsidy, but is only applicable for customers buying a current car model and completing delivery by the end of December.

Local media outlet Wallstreetcn first reported the discount.

The move is the latest by the U.S. automaker to adjust its prices in China. The company has cut prices for Model 3 and Model Y cars by up to 9 per cent in China, in addition to the insurance incentives, as its Shanghai plant grapples with elevated inventory levels amid slowing demand in China's auto market.

These steps helped the Shanghai factory deliver 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, up 40 per cent from October and the highest monthly sales since it opened in late 2020.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.