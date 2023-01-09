Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla offers discount on electric vehicles in Singapore inventory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla offers discount on electric vehicles in Singapore inventory

Tesla offers discount on electric vehicles in Singapore inventory

A Tesla model 3 car is seen in their showroom in Singapore on Oct 22, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

09 Jan 2023 04:33PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 04:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Tesla has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday (Jan 9).

Tesla is offering a discount of US$5,000 for electric vehicle purchasers who trade in an existing internal combustion vehicle and another US$5,000 credit against the cost of the certificate to operate a car in Singapore.

The Model 3 rear-wheel drive (RWD) is priced at about S$114,785 and the all-wheel drive (AWD) at S$164,528 while the Model Y RWD at S$142,601 and the AWD at S$190,325, excluding the Certificate of Entitlement (COE). 

In addition, for qualified buyers who have a place for home installation, Tesla will provide the wall connector for charging, although the consumer has to pay for the cost of installation.

The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Tesla electric vehicle electric car discount

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.