Tesla offers discount on electric vehicles in Singapore inventory

SINGAPORE: Tesla has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday (Jan 9).

Tesla is offering a discount of US$5,000 for electric vehicle purchasers who trade in an existing internal combustion vehicle and another US$5,000 credit against the cost of the certificate to operate a car in Singapore.

The Model 3 rear-wheel drive (RWD) is priced at about S$114,785 and the all-wheel drive (AWD) at S$164,528 while the Model Y RWD at S$142,601 and the AWD at S$190,325, excluding the Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

In addition, for qualified buyers who have a place for home installation, Tesla will provide the wall connector for charging, although the consumer has to pay for the cost of installation.

The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.