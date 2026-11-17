FRANKFURT, Nov 16 : Tesla will invest €3 billion ($3.3 billion) in its German gigafactory, it said on Monday, bucking the downsizing trend among its German rivals as Elon Musk's EV maker presses ahead with ambitious expansion plans for its Cybercab model.

The planned construction of an additional production facility in Gruenheide on the outskirts of Berlin could make the US company's only European site Germany's largest auto plant by capacity, overtaking Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters.

Tesla has emerged as one of the few growth stories in German auto manufacturing. Local heavyweights Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW are all cutting jobs and considering plant closures in the face of growing Chinese competition.

Germany has not been overwhelmingly welcoming, however. Tesla has faced environmental protests against the Gruenheide plant and repeated clashes with the country's powerful manufacturing union. Questions also remain over prospects for the Cybercab model intended to underpin this latest expansion.

PRODUCTION SLATED TO BEGIN IN 2029

Tesla aims to produce up to 1 million Cybercab robotaxis annually in Gruenheide, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters, though the model has yet to be sold anywhere at scale commercially.

The company said it would submit a building permit application for the Gruenheide project before the end of the year. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027, with production set to start in 2029.

Tesla said it would create more jobs at Gruenheide, with several hundred new workers sought for the first step of construction and production planning.

While acknowledging the project as much-needed positive news for the German car industry, automotive sector analyst Matthias Schmidt said questions remain.

"Germany should ask how much of that investment will result in sustainable, long-term employment, and how much will be automated, low-labour work moving forward?" he said.

CYBERTRUCK MAKES WAY FOR CYBERCAB

Opened in March 2022, Tesla's Gruenheide factory was built in a fraction of the time typically required for major industrial projects in Germany, overcoming environmental challenges and permitting hurdles.

However, local management has repeatedly clashed with Germany's powerful IG Metall union, which has accused the company of union-busting tactics. Tesla says IG Metall is serving its own interests.

In recent months, Tesla has ramped up production of its Model Y mid-sized SUV at the site and hired more than 2,000 new employees. It is also aiming to launch battery cell production at the factory from the middle of next year.

Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at its Austin factory in Texas at the end of summer 2027, which Musk said should make way for more Cybercabs.

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