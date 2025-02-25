Tesla prepares to deploy full self-driving features in China: Report

Tesla is readying a software update for customers in China to offer driving-assistance capabilities similar to its full self-driving (FSD) features in the US, Bloomberg News reported on Monday (Feb 24), citing a person familiar with the matter.

The capabilities will be deployed to customers who have paid 64,000 yuan (US$8,831.73) for what Tesla calls FSD, the report said.

The self-driving update will allow Tesla owners to use driver-assist features on city streets, the report said, adding that it will be introduced on select models and gradually expanded.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The full roll-out of Tesla's self-driving features has faced roadblocks as regulators probe the electric vehicle maker's software over safety and security issues owing to multiple accidents and crashes.