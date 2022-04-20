Australian scientists to power Tesla on 15,000km trip with printed solar panels

GOSFORTH, Australia: Scientists in Australia are testing printed solar panels they will use to power a Tesla on a 15,100km journey beginning in September, which they hope will get the public thinking about steps to help avert climate change.

The Charge Around Australia project will power a Tesla electric car with 18 of the team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18m long, rolling them out beside the vehicle to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge.

Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, said the University of Newcastle team would be testing not only the endurance of the panels but their potential performance for other applications.

"This is actually an ideal test bed to give us information about how we would go about using and powering technology in other remote locations, for example, in space," Dastoor told Reuters in the town of Gosforth, north of Sydney.