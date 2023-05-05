Tesla raises prices for new Model S, Model X in China

BEIJING : Tesla Inc has raised prices for its new Model S and Model X vehicles in China by 19,000 yuan ($2,751), its website showed on Friday.
($1 = 6.9060 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
BEIJING : Tesla Inc has raised prices for its new Model S and Model X vehicles in China by 19,000 yuan ($2,751), its website showed on Friday.
($1 = 6.9060 Chinese yuan renminbi)
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us