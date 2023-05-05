Logo
Business

Tesla raises prices for new Model S, Model X in China
Tesla raises prices for new Model S, Model X in China

People visit a Tesla Model S car during the Auto China 2016 in Beijing, China, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

05 May 2023 09:09AM (Updated: 05 May 2023 09:15AM)
BEIJING : Tesla Inc has raised prices for its new Model S and Model X vehicles in China by 19,000 yuan ($2,751), its website showed on Friday.

($1 = 6.9060 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

