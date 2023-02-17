Logo
Business

Tesla raises prices of some Model Y versions in China - website
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk hands over a Model Y car to a customer during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

17 Feb 2023 10:16AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 10:16AM)
SHANGHAI : Tesla raised prices of performance and long-range versions of its Model Y mid-size sport utility vehicles (SUV) in China on Friday, according to its Chinese website.

The starting prices of the two versions of Model Y in China increased by 2,000 yuan each to 311,900 yuan ($45,473) and 361,900 yuan, respectively, information on the website showed.

It is the second time that Tesla has raised prices since it had lowered prices of all Model 3 and Model Y cars in its second-largest market by 6 per cent to 14 per cent in early January.

The performance Model Y remains 9 per cent cheaper than before the price cuts, while the long-range version is 13 per cent cheaper.

The price cuts had stoked demand, but the bump for the Model 3 in China had showed signs of diminishing.

Sales of the Model 3 quadrupled in January after its base price was cut by almost 14 per cent. But for the first week of February, sales were down by more than two-thirds from the end of January, data from China Merchants Bank International showed. In contrast, Model Y sales held steady.

Tesla also raised the price of the performance version of Model Y in the United States by $1,000 on Tuesday, while cutting the price of the rear-wheel drive Model 3 sedan by $500.

($1 = 6.8590 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

