Business

Tesla raises US price of Model Y
Tesla raises US price of Model Y

FILE PHOTO: A staff member attends to customers inside a Tesla Model Y car at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

14 Jun 2023 08:23AM
Tesla Inc increased the U.S. price of its Model Y electric vehicle on Tuesday, according to its website.

The company raised the price by $250 to $47,740 for this variant.

Source: Reuters

