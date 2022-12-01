Logo
Tesla to recall 435,000 China-made Model 3, Model Y cars in China -regulator
FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

01 Dec 2022 03:28PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 03:28PM)
SHANGHAI : Tesla will recall a total of 435,132 units of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in China due to software faults, the country's market regulator said on Thursday.

The U.S. automaker will recall 142,277 Model 3 cars and 292,855 Model Ys as the clearance lamps in some of these cars could fail to work due to software errors, leading to collision risks under extreme circumstances, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulator.

Tesla will remotely update the software in the cars through so-called over-the-air technologies to fix the problems, the regulator added.

Source: Reuters

