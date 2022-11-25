Logo
Business

Tesla recalls more than 80,000 local-made, imported cars in China
Tesla recalls more than 80,000 local-made, imported cars in China

The logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug 11, 2017. (File photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

25 Nov 2022 11:54AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 12:40PM)
BEIJING: Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday (Nov 25).

The US-based electric car maker has recalled 67,698 Model S and Model X cars imported to China between Sep 25, 2013 and Nov 21, 2020 due to software problems affecting the battery management system in the vehicles.

Tesla said it will upgrade the software of recalled vehicles.

Tesla also recalled 2,736 imported Model 3 cars manufactured between Jan and Nov 2019, and 10,127 China-made ones of the same model produced between Oct 14, 2019 and Sep 26, 2022. This was due to potentially faulty seat belt installation which Tesla will check and reinstall, it said.

In April, Tesla recalled a total of 127,785 units of Model 3 cars in China, citing potential faults in semiconductor components that might lead to collisions. 

Source: Reuters/st

