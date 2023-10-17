Logo
Business

Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles, auto regulator says
Business

Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles, auto regulator says

Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles, auto regulator says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 04:09PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2023 04:28PM)
The U.S. auto regulator on Tuesday said Tesla will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles manufactured between 2021-2023, as the vehicle controller is likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light.

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, to fix the issue, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) said.

The electric vehicle maker is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to this condition as of Oct. 10, the regulator added.

Tesla did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

In August, NHTSA opened an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over reports of loss of steering control and power steering.

Source: Reuters

