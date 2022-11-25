Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla recalls more than 80,000 local-made, imported cars in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla recalls more than 80,000 local-made, imported cars in China

Tesla recalls more than 80,000 local-made, imported cars in China

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei, Taiwan August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

25 Nov 2022 11:54AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 11:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, a statement by the Chinese market regulator showed on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.