Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 US vehicles over software communication error

WASHINGTON: Tesla is recalling nearly 12,000 US vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday (Nov 2).

The California automaker said the recall of 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles was prompted after a software update on Oct 23 to vehicles in its limited early access version 10.3 Full-Self Driving (FSD) (Beta) population.

FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks but Tesla says does not make vehicles autonomous.

NHTSA said Tesla "uninstalled FSD 10.3 after receiving reports of inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system" and then "updated the software and released FSD version 10.3.1 to those vehicles affected".

The agency said it "will continue its conversations with Tesla to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed".