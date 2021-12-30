Logo
Business

Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over safety issues
Business

Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over safety issues

Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over safety issues

FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

30 Dec 2021 09:39PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 09:58PM)


Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the US road safety regulator said.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems.

"Unavailability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver's rear view and increase the risk of a collision," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars, the NHTSA said.

Tesla shares were down 1.1 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

