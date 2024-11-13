Tesla recalls over 2,400 Cybertrucks in sixth callback this year

:Tesla said on Wednesday it was recalling 2,431 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks in the United States as loss of drive power could increase the risk of a crash, in its sixth such move this year.

Last month, the EV maker said it would recall more than 27,000 Cybertrucks in the United States due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

A fault in the drive inverter in Cybertrucks manufactured between Nov. 6, 2023 and July 30 this year could cause the part to stop producing torque when the driver uses the accelerator pedal, resulting in a loss of propulsion and increasing the risk of a collision, Tesla said in a report.

Tesla will replace the recalled drive inverter with one equipped with a functioning component at no extra cost, it said.

After a two-year delay due to production and battery-supply challenges, Tesla began delivering its futuristic Cybertruck in 2023. The company has not disclosed specific production or delivery numbers for the model.

The Blade Runner-inspired truck, launched to revitalize the company's aging lineup amid slowing growth in EV demand, is under close investor scrutiny due to its significant development costs.