Tesla to recall more than 46,000 Cybertrucks due to exterior panel issue

Tesla is recalling 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles in the U.S. to fix an exterior panel that could detach while driving, the latest in a series of call-backs for the pickup truck since last year.

The recall is over issues of the cant rail - a stainless-steel exterior trim panel - delaminating and detaching from the vehicle, it said on Thursday.

As a remedy, Tesla's service will replace the rail assembly free of charge.

A detached panel can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) notice on the recalls.

Tesla - led by billionaire Elon Musk who is also leading efforts to shrink the government as senior adviser for President Donald Trump - accounts for a large portion of recalled vehicles in the U.S.

In 2024, Tesla vehicles accounted for 21 per cent of all U.S. recalls in the first three quarters of the year, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, most issues for the brand's cars were usually resolved with over-the-air software updates.

Shares of the EV-maker remained largely unchanged in premarket trading.