Tesla replacing faulty Autopilot cameras in some vehicles - CNBC
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

07 Dec 2021 07:04AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 07:41AM)
Electric-car maker Tesla Inc is replacing repeater cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles made in the United States due to faulty circuit boards inside, CNBC reported on Monday.

While the company has not yet issued a recall, it has authorized service employees to replace the faulty cameras for eligible Tesla owners on a goodwill basis, according to the report, which cites an internal memo.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

