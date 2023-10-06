Tesla requests infrastructure ahead of Mexico factory construction, state govt says

MEXICO CITY: Tesla has asked for infrastructure to be built in the northern Mexican state where the carmaker plans to construct a new automotive plant, the state's government said on Thursday (Oct 5).

The company controlled by Elon Musk requested the Nuevo Leon state government build energy, water, road and rail infrastructure, the state said in a statement.

The so-called "Gigafactory" is set to bring in an estimated US$15 billion over the next two years through Tesla and its suppliers, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said last month.

Tesla and Nuevo Leon's government are in the early stages of detailing investments and infrastructure needed, the state said.

The project "will trigger growth in the region, hence the need to invest in necessary infrastructure in roads, schools, health centers and basic services," the state added.

Tesla has requested the state build an electric-energy substation as well as electric lines to where it will build the plant, Nuevo Leon said.

It also plans to build a railway yard - to be operated by a third party - and railroad tracks to its properties, it added.