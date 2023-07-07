Logo
Business

Tesla rolls out global customer referral program as EV price war heats up
Business

Tesla rolls out global customer referral program as EV price war heats up

Tesla rolls out global customer referral program as EV price war heats up

Tesla sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

07 Jul 2023 08:32PM (Updated: 07 Jul 2023 08:48PM)
:Electric-vehicle maker Tesla rolled out a new program globally allowing buyers to earn extra incentives through referrals from existing customers, a strategy long used by traditional automakers to boost sales.

The incentive, which Tesla has dubbed "Refer and Earn" on its websites, is the equivalent to about $500 in cashback to new buyers in the U.S., who purchase Model 3 and Model Y, as well as three months of its Full Self-Driving feature.

The program was rolled out in Tesla's largest markets, including the United States, China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Singapore, according to regional websites.

The company said it would offer new buyers of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in China a cash rebate of 3,500 yuan ($483.69) if they could cite a referral from an existing owner.

($1 = 7.2360 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

