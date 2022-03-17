Logo
Tesla says it is trying to keep production going at Shanghai factory
Tesla says it is trying to keep production going at Shanghai factory
A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
17 Mar 2022 10:28AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 10:28AM)
SHANGHAI : Tesla said on Thursday it was doing its best to keep production going at its Shanghai factory while it cooperates with China's COVID-19 prevention measures.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the U.S. electric vehicle maker had suspended production at its Shanghai factory for two days, according to a notice sent internally and to suppliers, as China tightens measures to curb the country's latest outbreak.

"We are actively cooperating with the government's requirements for nucleic acid testing and other epidemic prevention requirements, and at the same time are doing our best to ensure production, overcoming difficulties together," the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Zhang Yan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

