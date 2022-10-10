Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade

Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade

FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

10 Oct 2022 02:39AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 03:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Sunday.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.