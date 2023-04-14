Tesla sets up new-energy firm in Shanghai with $2 million registered capital -Tianyancha

BEIJING : Tesla Inc has set up a new-energy company in Shanghai with registered capital of $2 million, according to Tianyancha, a company information data provider.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
BEIJING : Tesla Inc has set up a new-energy company in Shanghai with registered capital of $2 million, according to Tianyancha, a company information data provider.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us