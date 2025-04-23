Logo
Business

Tesla shares rise 6.5%, Musk says to cut back DOGE work
Tesla shares rise 6.5%, Musk says to cut back DOGE work

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

23 Apr 2025 02:22PM
LONDON :Tesla shares rose 6.5 per cent in Frankfurt on Wednesday, after it reported profitability for its core auto business topped rock-bottom expectations in the first quarter, although it missed on other metrics such as revenue and net profit.

Traders were also digesting chief executive officer Elon Musk saying he would significantly cut back the time he devotes to the U.S. administration from next month and spend more time running his many companies.

Tesla shares traded up around 5 per cent in after hours trading on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
