Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla ships 71,704 China-made EVs in October - CPCA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla ships 71,704 China-made EVs in October - CPCA

Tesla ships 71,704 China-made EVs in October - CPCA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

03 Nov 2022 09:06PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 09:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla Inc delivered 71,704 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in October, down 14 per cent from a record high in the previous month, according to a report released on Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The U.S. EV maker delivered 83,135 cars in September, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019. October production was still higher than a year earlier.

Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD Co, which shipped 217,518 cars, the CPCA said.

Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9 per cent in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Tesla has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China, a move sources described as one aimed at paring retail costs in its second-largest market.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.