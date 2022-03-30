Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla signed secret nickel supply deal with Vale - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla signed secret nickel supply deal with Vale - Bloomberg News

Tesla signed secret nickel supply deal with Vale - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is pictured at a dealership in Chambourcy, near Paris, France, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

30 Mar 2022 09:13PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 09:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla Inc has secured an undisclosed deal with Brazilian mining company Vale S.A. for the supply of nickel, which is essential to making batteries for electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The price of nickel, which is used to make stainless steel and is a key material for electric vehicle batteries, had been rising steadily even before the conflict in Ukraine drove prices up even further and triggered chaos at the London Metal Exchange in early March.

Prices of other metals, including aluminum, palladium and lithium, used in cars have also soared.

Tesla, the world's largest automaker, signed a multi-year supply deal for nickel from Canada with Vale, Bloomberg reported.

Vale and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Tesla has been less affected by supply chain issues arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when compared with other automakers that have cut production as they face shortage of several components including chips and battery metals of EVs.

Chief Executive Officer CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month that the electric car maker and his rocket company SpaceX are facing significant inflationary pressures in raw materials and logistics.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us