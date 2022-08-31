Logo
Tesla slashes delivery waiting time for some Model Ys in China
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

31 Aug 2022 11:56AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 11:56AM)
SHANGHAI : Tesla Inc has shortened delivery waiting times for its rear-wheel drive Model Ys in China to one to four weeks, it said on its Chinese website, the second change in less than a month.

The U.S. automaker previously slashed the waiting time for the same version of Model Y cars to four to eight weeks in China as it ramped up output at its Shanghai plant after upgrading production lines.

Buyers of other versions of the SUV and Model 3 sedans still need to wait for 12 to 20 weeks after placing their orders, the website showed.

Source: Reuters

