Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US

Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US

A staff member attends to customers inside a Tesla Model Y car at a showroom of the US electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China Feb 4, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo)

14 Jun 2023 08:23AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2023 09:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla slightly increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the United States on Tuesday (Jun 13), according to its website.

The company increased the price of the variant by a mere US$250, bringing it to US$47,740, the website showed, while the prices for the other variants remained unchanged in the US.

This is the third price hike for the Model Y since Apr 19, when Tesla last cut prices for some of its cars in the country.

In May, the company had increased the price of its Model S, X, and Y vehicles by low single-digit percentages.

Tesla has been slashing prices globally since January seeking to drive volumes. CEO Elon Musk had said that the company was willing to sacrifice margins for sales volume but was also looking to raise back prices, where it can.

But even after Tuesday's price hike, the price of the Model Y remains 4.5 per cent below the price before it was slashed earlier in April.

Source: Reuters/px

Related Topics

Tesla Elon Musk

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.