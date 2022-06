SHANGHAI : U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 32,165 China-made vehicles in May, including 22,340 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Tesla's Shanghai factory produced 33,544 vehicles in May, up 212 per cent from April, the association added.

CPCA also passenger car sales in May in China totalled 1.37 million, down 17.3 per cent from a year earlier.