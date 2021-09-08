Logo
Business

Tesla sold 44,264 China-made vehicles in August, local deliveries up
FILE PHOTO: People check a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle (EV) displayed at its booth during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

08 Sep 2021 04:09PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 04:32PM)
BEIJING :U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc in August sold 44,264 China-made vehicles, including 31,379 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday.

Local sales of China-made vehicles jumped to 12,885 cars last month from 8,621 cars in July. Tesla's sales in the first month of each quarter are usually lower than the following two months.

The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July and 33,155 units in June.

In July, Tesla introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y in China, where it faces increased scrutiny from both regulators and the public and growing competition from local rivals. It also lowered the starting price for Model 3 sedans.

China's BYD sold 60,858 electric vehicles last month, while General Motors Co's China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 43,783 units.

CPCA said passenger car sales in August in China totalled 1.5 million, down 14.7per cent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

