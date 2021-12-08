Tesla sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November: Car association

BEIJING: US electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November, including 21,127 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday (Dec 8).

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October, including 40,666 that were exported.

Chinese EV makers Nio 10,878 cars last month, a monthly record high, and Xpeng delivered 15,613 vehicles. Volkswagen AG said it sold more than 14,000 ID series EVs in China in November.

CPCA said passenger car sales in November in China totalled 1.85 million, down 12.5 per cent from a year earlier.