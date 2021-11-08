Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October - CPCA

BEIJING : U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October, including 40,666 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September, including 3,853 that were exported.

Chinese EV makers Nio Inc sold 3,667 cars last month and Xpeng Inc delivered 10,138 vehicles. Volkswagen AG said it sold over 12,000 ID. series EVs in China in October.

CPCA said passenger car sales in October in China totalled 1.74 million, down 14per cent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)